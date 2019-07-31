Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3300 Parkcrest Lane
Cincinnati, OH 45211
513-661-7283
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Lona "Lillie" Pittman


1924 - 2019
Lona "Lillie" Pittman Obituary
Lona "Lillie" Pittman

Cincinnati - Lona "Lillie" Pittman, 94, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on Sun., Jul. 28, 2019. She was born in Bunkcum, KY on Nov. 13, 1924.

Survivors include her daughter Patricia (Ralph) Parton; granddaughter Lorie (Bill) Brinck; great grandsons Justin (Julia) Porter and Jordan (Katie) Porter; great great grandson Leo Porter and siblings Bobby (Janet) New, Billy (Sue) New and Betty Lou (Don) Wilson as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be 11am Thurs., Aug. 1, 2019 with visitation from 10:30-11am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 3300 Parkcrest Ln., Cincinnati, OH.

More service details at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 31, 2019
