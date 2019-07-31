|
|
Lona "Lillie" Pittman
Cincinnati - Lona "Lillie" Pittman, 94, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on Sun., Jul. 28, 2019. She was born in Bunkcum, KY on Nov. 13, 1924.
Survivors include her daughter Patricia (Ralph) Parton; granddaughter Lorie (Bill) Brinck; great grandsons Justin (Julia) Porter and Jordan (Katie) Porter; great great grandson Leo Porter and siblings Bobby (Janet) New, Billy (Sue) New and Betty Lou (Don) Wilson as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral will be 11am Thurs., Aug. 1, 2019 with visitation from 10:30-11am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 3300 Parkcrest Ln., Cincinnati, OH.
More service details at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 31, 2019