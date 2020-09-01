1/1
Lawrenceburg - Lonita P. Williams (nee Thompson), beloved wife of Mike Williams, loving mother of Heather (Michael) Kinney and Amy (Clinton) Anders, devoted grandmother of Maxwell, Leah, Morgan and Lauren, sister of Albert "Andy" Thompson, Jeffrey Thompson, Brenda Bryson, and Calvin Thompson. Cherished daughter-in-law of Bill and Mary Williams. Also survived by many loving cousins and in-laws, as well as, her loving dogs Ebby and Wilson, her cat Sammi and her raccoon, 3-Leg. Died, Monday, August 31st at age 63 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family, after her courageous battle with cancer. Lonita is a former Dining Room Supervisor at Bridgetown Frisch's and a former Front Desk Clerk at Kroner's Dry Cleaners. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, TOMORROW, Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 5 PM to 8 PM. Because of Covid 19 regulations, please be prepared to wait in line outside when the funeral home is at capacity. Masks are required inside. Funeral Service, Friday, 10 AM. Burial to follow in Greendale Cemetery, Greendale, Indiana. Donations in Lonita's memory can be made to either the Lonita Williams Memorial Fund c/o St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN (38105) [ http://giftfunds.stjude.org/LonitaWilliams] or The Dearborn County Animal Shelter, Lonita Williams Memorial Fund, c/o Dearborn County PAWS, 200 Charles Liddle Dr., Lawrenceburg, IN (47025). Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
SEP
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
Funeral services provided by
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
