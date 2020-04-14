|
|
Lora Jane Redding
Madeira - "Janie" Lora Jane Redding, 79, of Madeira, died April 13, 2020 in Ft. Thomas, KY. Janie was devoted to her family and loved nothing more than being a mom and grandma.
Surviving are her husband, David Michael Redding, Sr.; sons, David M. (Karen) Redding, Jr. of Nashville, IN and Matthew (Shannon) Redding of Prosper, TX; daughter, Suzanne R. Redding of Florence, KY; brother, Roger T. Saddler of FL; and five grandchildren, David Redding III, William, Kathrine, Jack and Andrew Redding.
Private services will be held under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020