Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
Loraine (Tragesser) Schultz

Loraine (Tragesser) Schultz Obituary
Loraine Schultz (nee Tragesser)

Cincinnati - Passed away January 30, 2020 at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Robert Schultz; sister of Vernon (the late Helen) Tragesser; mother of Pete and the late Caroline Schultz. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, OH on Wednesday, February 5 from 11 am until the service at 12 noon. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
