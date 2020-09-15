Lorena Bruce
Reading - Lorena Bruce passed on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late James "Bud" Bruce; loving mother of Janice S. (James E.) Reynolds, Patsy F. (William H.) Redwine and Steve T. (Jimmie) Norman; grandmother of Michael, Kenneth, Brandon, Trinity, Danielle, Brandi, Billy and Joey; great grandmother of Eric, Kameron, Stormy, Evan, Anna, Paul, David, Joei, Faith, Gabriel, Tori and Billy IV; great-great grandmother of Ambree, Aralyn and Greyson; sister of Bobbie Randolph, Geraldine Ladd, the late Cornell and Cordell Fox and the late Betty Nausaland, Juanita Rucker, Oneida Reynolds and Peggy Cochran; aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Spring Grove Funeral Home (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner), 8633 Reading Road, Reading. Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM. Burial to follow at Reading Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of Cincinnati
Blue Ash. Condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org
