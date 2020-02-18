|
|
Loretta A. Herkert
(nee Stadtmiller) beloved wife of the late Clifford P. Herkert, loving mother of Gail (Don) Ruberg, Janet Gaffney, Clifford C. Herkert and the late Jenine Abner, dear grandmother of Tammy, Stacey, Christy, Cindy, Jeff and the late Angela, also many great-grandchildren, Passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, February 21st at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 8:30AM until 9:45AM. Funeral mass will follow at St. Dominic Church at 10:00AM. Memorials may be made to the St. Dominic Education Fund. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020