Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
4551 Delhi Pike
Cincinnati, OH
1922 - 2020
Loretta A. Herkert Obituary
Loretta A. Herkert

(nee Stadtmiller) beloved wife of the late Clifford P. Herkert, loving mother of Gail (Don) Ruberg, Janet Gaffney, Clifford C. Herkert and the late Jenine Abner, dear grandmother of Tammy, Stacey, Christy, Cindy, Jeff and the late Angela, also many great-grandchildren, Passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, February 21st at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 8:30AM until 9:45AM. Funeral mass will follow at St. Dominic Church at 10:00AM. Memorials may be made to the St. Dominic Education Fund. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
