Jackman Hensley Funeral Home
215 E. Broadway Street P.O. Box 513
Harrison, OH 45030
513-367-4545
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Harrison, OH
Harrison - Loretta B. Bihr, age 96 of Harrison, Ohio born into eternal life Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Born into this life December 21, 1922 in St. Leon, Indiana the daughter of Joseph and Rose (Rosfeld) Schuman.

Survived by her daughters Shirley Ann Bihr of Monfort Heights, Ohio, Thelma Furney of West Harrison, Indiana, Donna (Ron) Gaynor of Dover, Indiana and Pauline (Tom) Lehrter of West Harrison, Indiana. Grandmother of Nine. Great grandmother of six. Sister of Joe (Martha), Walter (Mary) and Richard (Pat) Schuman all of St. Leon, Indiana.

Visitation will be held Sunday, February 17 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Jackman Hensley Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial Monday, February 18, 2019 12:00 P.M. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Harrison, Ohio. Burial will follow at St John Cemetery Harrison, Ohio.

Memorials may be directed to American Red Cross, St John building fund and or P.A.W.S. of Dearborn County.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 16, 2019
