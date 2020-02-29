Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
For more information about
Loretta Buchanan
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Mueller Family Center.
Resources
Loretta "Lori" Buchanan


1938 - 2020
Loretta "Lori" Buchanan Obituary
Loretta 'Lori' Buchanan

Mason - (nee Kozloski), 81, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Dennis A. for over 61 years, devoted mother of Daniel (Lisa) Buchanan, Peggy (Jim) Deutsch, Janet (Joe) Carlisle, Tammy (Paul Wallace) Buchanan and Patty (Doug) Smith, loving grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 7, sister of Dorothy and Patricia. Loretta will be missed by her dear companion, Mittens their cat. Memorial Service at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040 on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12 noon. The Buchanan family invites family and friends for visiting, food and fellowship immediately following the service in the Mueller Family Center. To send condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
