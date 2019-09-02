|
Loretta C. McKinley
Edgewood - Laurie Cecelia McKinley
Born and raised on the west side of Cincinnati to legal immigrants from Germany. Attended St Xavier Business high school(3yrs in 2). Starting at age 17 working for ATF(Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms) for 37 years receiving many honors and promotions. Finished as a Fiscal Officer for the bureau. Upon retirement continued to work and volunteer for her passionate causes of Right to Life and political conservatism. Volunteer for St Elizabeth Family Practice for 16 years.Member of St Pius church for 60 years. Hobbies including beautiful works of hand embroidery and crochet. Known for her love of animals including her dog Rosie, roses and music.In lieu of flowers, donations to Covington Catholic High School or CareNet Pregnancy Services are appreciated.Preceded in death by her sister Hilda, DIL Peggy McKinley. Survived by her son Scott, granddaughter Paige Francisco, and many nieces and nephews.Visitation at St Pius X, Wed 9/4, 9:30 am -11:00am, Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am, and gathering immediately following the Mass in the Church undercoft. Burial at St. Mary Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019