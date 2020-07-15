Loretta Eileen Love



Amelia, Ohio - Loretta Eileen Love, 85, of Amelia, Ohio, went home to be with Jesus on July 13, 2020. She was born on October 28, 1934 in Toms Creek Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband Howard K. Love, her parents Eldridge and Delia Payne (Skeens), step-mother Bonnie Payne, and sisters Aleta Payne, Diana Sears and Gay Watts.



Eileen is survived by daughters Marcia (Tony) Hacker and Monica (Jeff) Campbell, six grandchildren: Jeffery and Jason Hacker, Lisa Saylor, Olla Campbell, Tracy McMullen and Jennifer Hardin, seventeen great-grandchildren: Jacob and Eve Hacker, Kane and Brenden Hacker, Alexis Bennett, Ariah Saylor, Austin Yust, Mikayla Carpenter, Megan Shoemaker, Marissa and Monica Schroer, Sara Truitt, Cameron and Mikenzie Wagner, Christian Beristain, Kiernan Skean and Sophia Eduardo, two great-great grandchildren: Jasper Shoemaker and Brayla Carpenter, brothers Clay (late Carmen) Payne, Elmer and Sue Payne, Eddie and Linda Payne, Paul and Deb Payne, and sisters Deloris (late Bill) Love, Peggy (late Charlie) Cooper, Linda Kathleen (late Steve) Almond, Sandra and Mack Kiser, Sherry and Joe Kilgore, and many nieces, nephews and friends.



A public visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 starting at 11 AM until noon at Life Change Church, 701 Chamber Dr, Milford, OH 45150. A service will be following the visitation at noon at the church. Interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery, 5989 Deerfield Rd, Milford, OH 45150.









