Loretta J. Reynolds
Lockland - Beloved wife of the late James C. Reynolds. Devoted mother of Pamela J. (the late Daniel R.) Harrison and Valerie J. (the late Carlos) Miniard. Cherished grandmother of Danny R. Harrison II, Eric C. Miniard, Aaron L. Miniard and Brian J. Miniard. Great-grandmother of Victoria E. Harrison, Hannah M. Harrison, Daniel C. Miniard, Paiton L. Miniard and Bentley Miniard. Dear sister of Norma Schmidt and John Simpson. Loretta was preceded in death by her sisters: Thelma Brown, Beulah Long, Lucille Brown, Donna Sue Downey, Juanita Prows and her brothers; Tom Simpson and John Simpson. Departed on November 24, 2019 at the age of 85. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29th from 11 am until Funeral Service at 1 pm, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. Memorial donations may be made to .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019