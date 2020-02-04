|
Loretta L. Fester
Batavia - Loretta L. Fester, was born on August 6, 1943 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Andrew J. and Amanda (nee Stapleton) Markins and passed away January 30, 2020 in Batavia, at the age of 76.Loretta is survived by her children, Traci (Vincent) Brashear and Rebecca (Ramone) Lara, grandchildren, Marissa Holcomb, RJ, Isabella and Alexander Lara, Julia and Olivia Brashear. Great grandchildren, Israel and Halijah. Sister, Eleanor Bunnell and brother, Raymond Hargis.Loretta was a resident of Batavia and a retired Executive Secretary for Executive Jet Management. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, New Richmond, Ohio serving the family. www.ecnurre.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020