Spring Grove Funeral Home-Elden Good Chapel
2620 Erie Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45208
(513) 681-7526
Milford - Loretta Teresa, nee' Gresko, born in Patton PA. Moved to Cleveland OH after HS then Cincinnati after retirement. Passed peacefully at home on July,1st, 2019 at the age of 92. Loving mother of James (Carolyn Veerjee) Nagy and Pamela (Dan Dermody) Nagy; grandmother to Omar Veerjee, Molly Emerson (Robert), Brian Dermody (Katie) and James Dermody. Exemplary mother, respected businesswoman, avid reader, skilled gardener, appreciated hostess by family, friends and co-workers. Loretta was predeceased by husband Joseph F. Nagy and by her 12 brothers and sisters: Mike, George, Edward, William, Theodore, Leo, Richard and Nicholas Gresko, and sisters Margaret Sovich (Mickey), Leona Kovezsdi (Michael), Katherine Falatic and Barbara Wade (Ronald); and brother and sister-in-law Alex and Helen Nagy. A Memorial Gathering will be held Sunday, July 21st, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes Elden Good ( Hyde Park) 2620 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45208.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 14, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
