Loretta (Mai) Olding
Loretta (Mai) Olding, 92, passed from this world May 11, 2020. She was married to Joseph B. Olding Jr. for 66 years before his death in 2016. They were both devout Catholics and their faith in God was central to their union.

Survived by her eight children, Joe (Adriana) Olding, Chris (Gary) Dooros, Michael (Debbie) Olding, Connie (Howie) Epstein, Becky (Tim) Vocke, Elaine (Mike) Osborne, Tom (Lori) Olding, and Shelly (Ken) Ashcraft; 20 grandchildren;35 great grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Jack) Crowley; brother, Don (Irene) Mai; in-laws Paul Bogenschutz, Pat Mai, and Jack (Mary) Olding.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Loretta (Rabe) Mai, sisters, Thelma (Mai) and Lou Wagner, LaVerne (Mai) and Ray Wagner, Loraine (Mai) Bogenschutz and brother, Bob Mai.

"Mom, we send you to heaven to be with your true love, Dad, your treasured parents, family, and most importantly, with God - who you honored your entire life. We will love you forever, Mom. It's your turn to rest easy now."

Because of the coronavirus, there will be a private funeral. In lieu of flowers, we welcome donations to Fairfield Pavilion (Memory Care in memo line), 5251 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield, OH 45014.

Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 12 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
Funeral services provided by
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
