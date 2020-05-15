Lori Noel (Reinert) Murray
Hebron - Lori Noel (Reinert) Murray, age 45, of Hebron, KY and formerly of Milford, OH, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020. Lori was born on November 17, 1974 in Cincinnati, OH to Donald G. and Roxanne (Brotherton) Reinert. Lori attended St Andrew - St Elizabeth Ann Seton School in Milford, and graduated from Mount Notre Dame High School in Cincinnati in 1993.
Lori attended Northern Kentucky University for several years, majoring in labor relations. During that time, she started work at GE Financial Services call center, staying with GE for 12+ years, followed by 7+ years in the Fifth Third call center in Madisonville. After 20 successful years in call center operations and with a long trail of close and caring friends, Lori left to focus full time on her kids, and spent a couple years working in the lunchroom at their elementary school.
An infectious laugh, big smile and sincere interest in others were her trademarks. Lori grew up involved in her church youth group and Girl Scouts, where her mother Roxie was her scout leader. Following in her mother's footsteps, Lori spent the last five years as a scout leader for her daughter Noel's troop.
For Lori, children were her life. Starting with the kids she babysat as a teen, to all the girls she led in scouts, to many hours of volunteer work at Thornwilde Elementary, to all the kids she cared for in the lunchroom, she always loved to tell stories about "her" kids. In 2006 she married David Murray, starting her own family with stepsons Alex, Reed and Spenser, followed by the birth of daughter Noel in 2009 and son Max in 2010. As a mother, she was defined by fun, support, encouragement and a "mother bear" instinct to protect. The same applied to all "her" kids.
Lori is survived by her husband David and their children Alexander, Reed, Spenser, Noel, and Maxwell, parents Donald G. and Roxanne Reinert, brother Scott Reinert and his wife Jamie, nieces Madison and Paxton, and sister Jessie.
A private mass followed by burial will be held for immediate family on Tuesday, May 19. A memorial "celebration of Lori" will be held in Cincinnati at a later date, to be determined based on gathering guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online to the Alzheimer's Association Cincinnati Chapter at www.alz.org/cincinnati, or to the Hearing Speech + Deaf Center in Cincinnati at hearingspeechdeaf.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 15 to May 17, 2020.