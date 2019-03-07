Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Springfield Township - Lorin C. Miller. Beloved husband of Patricia (Grubbs) Miller for 69 years. Dear father of David L. (Sandy) Miller and Kim T. (Dave) Corbett. Son of the late Lorin C. and Theresa (Bragg) Miller. Loving grandfather of 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Friday, March 8 from 9:30 AM until time of funeral service at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be directed to Cincinnati Right to Life, 1802 W. Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45239 or visit www.cincinnatirighttolife.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019
