Lorraine Edna Wendling
born on December 21, 1923, was called to her heavenly home on September 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Bernard & Myrtle Moellmann, husband Gilbert F Wendling, her son Bernie Wendling, grandson Kyle Wendling, granddaughter Katie Wendling, and great-grandson Elijah Oyler. She is survived by sons: Gilbert Wendling (Mary Ann), Michael Wendling (Carol); daughters: Patricia Bartley (Terry), Lorraine Benson (Brent), Tina Licht (Chris); and her sister Bernice (Moellmann) Cramer (Harry). Her other survivors include 20 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Having lived 15 years of life as a Navy wife, she learned to be strong and resilient. Her love of family and friends was shown through her generous spirit and self-sacrificing acts of service. She has always been loved and will always be remembered for these special character traits. Family and friends will be received at Vitt, Stermer & Anderson on Monday from 8:30 AM til 9:30 AM followed by a Mass celebrating her life to be held at St. Dominic at 10 AM. www.vittstermeranderson.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
