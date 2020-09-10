Lorraine Edna Wendling
born on December 21, 1923, was called to her heavenly home on September 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Bernard & Myrtle Moellmann, husband Gilbert F Wendling, her son Bernie Wendling, grandson Kyle Wendling, granddaughter Katie Wendling, and great-grandson Elijah Oyler. She is survived by sons: Gilbert Wendling (Mary Ann), Michael Wendling (Carol); daughters: Patricia Bartley (Terry), Lorraine Benson (Brent), Tina Licht (Chris); and her sister Bernice (Moellmann) Cramer (Harry). Her other survivors include 20 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Having lived 15 years of life as a Navy wife, she learned to be strong and resilient. Her love of family and friends was shown through her generous spirit and self-sacrificing acts of service. She has always been loved and will always be remembered for these special character traits. Family and friends will be received at Vitt, Stermer & Anderson on Monday from 8:30 AM til 9:30 AM followed by a Mass celebrating her life to be held at St. Dominic at 10 AM. www.vittstermeranderson.com