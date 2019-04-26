|
Lorraine Elinor SPACCARELLI
- - Lorraine Elinor SPACCARELLI (nee Eschmeyer), 1942-2019, beloved wife of the late Paul Spaccarelli; loving mother of Michael Spaccarelli, Julie Spaccarelli, Joseph Spaccarelli, Mara (Stephan Noll) Spaccarelli, Jennifer Spaccarelli and Christina (Mark) Zaring; devoted grandmother of Claire, James, Henning, Paul, Gabrielle, Anna, Luke, Noelle, Sophia, Caroline, Nicholas, and Bella. She is also survived by her brother, Terry Eschmeyer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon, Lorraine (nee Maier) and June (nee Wuermli) Eschmeyer and her sister, Krista Holtman (nee Eschmeyer). Passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, April 23rd at the age of 76. Lorraine was born in Cincinnati and graduated from St. Mary's High School and Edgecliff College. Lorraine was a thoughtful and devoted mother, enthusiastic and generous grandmother, fun-loving and caring friend, compassionate sister, but most importantly, loving wife to the late Paul. Lorraine never met a stranger, as her kind heart always welcomed people into her life. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30th from 4-6 pm at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 7754 Montgomery Road, Kenwood 45236. Mass of Christian Burial at 6 pm immediately following the visitation. Interment will be held privately at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Donations may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 8050 Hosbrook Road, Suite 314, 45236. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.rohdefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019