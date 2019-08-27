Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St Catharine of Siena Church
Taylor's Creek - Lorraine Richter Giglio, beloved wife of the late Evaristo A Giglio, loving mother of Jeana Giglio (Marc) Berry, Tim Giglio and Tom (Terri) Giglio, grandmother of Michaela (Dan) Schaffer, Joe (Theresa) Beccaccio, Katie, Alex and Anna Giglio, great grandmother of Lily and Ben Schaffer, twin sister of Janet Ireland, aunt of Karen, John, Sheryl and Elaine. Died peacefully at her home, Monday, August 26, 2019 age 81. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Wednesday, 5 PM to 7 PM. Funeral Mass, Thursday, 10:30 AM, St Catharine of Siena Church. Burial to follow in St Joseph Old Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St Ignatius Church, 5222 North Bend Rd (45247), or St Catherine Church of Siena, 2848 Fischer Place (45211) or , 4310 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati (45242). Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 27, 2019
