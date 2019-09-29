Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Dominic Church (Gathering Space)
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
Resources
Lorraine Lamps


1921 - 2019
Lorraine Lamps Obituary
Lorraine Lamps

Delhi - (nee Stockelman) beloved wife of 54 years to the late George Lamps, loving mother of Thomas Lamps and Mary Anne Luning, mother-in-law of Barb Lamps, George Luning and the late Leslie Lamps, dear grandmother of Melissa (Jeremy), Stephanie, Michael (Carolan), Nikki (Brian), Tony and great-grandmother of Henry and Marielle, sister of the late Dolores, Dorothy, Mildred and Mary. Passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. Age 98. Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Dominic Church (Gathering Space) from 9AM until time of funeral mass at 10AM. Memorials may be made to Compassus Hospice, 11311 Cornell Park Dr. Suite 200, Cinti, OH 45242 or . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019
