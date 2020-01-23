|
Lorraine Mages
Cincinnati - Lorraine A. Mages (nee Westendorf) beloved wife of the late George W. Mages. Loving mother of David (Connie) Mages, Barbara (Ron) Ehler, Mike (Kim) Mages and Mary Beth (Steve) Steiber. Caring grandmother of Scott (Kaitlin), Amanda (Bobby), Jeff, Ross, Sean, Zach and Andy. Great-Grandmother of Birdie. Sister of Joe (Mary) Westendorf, Alice (late Tom) Sicking, Ralph (Bonnie) Westendorf, Florence (late Carl) Rischar and the late Louis Westendorf. Lorraine passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 93. Visitation will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Gabriel Church 48 W Sharon Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45246 from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Eternal Rest at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to or Maple Knoll Village
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020