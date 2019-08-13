|
Louis B. Gaker, M.D.
Middletown, Ohio - Louis Boileau Gaker, M.D. FACS and BOARD CERTIFIED in UROLOGY, age 92, died on August 7, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio 5-12-27, attended Walnut Hills High School and graduated with honors in three years and lettered in basketball. He went on to study pre-med at the University of Cincinnati before being drafted into the U.S. Navy where he served a year aboard the Mine Sweeper USS Knight DMS 4C. He returned to UC in 1945 to complete medical school requirements and entered medical school in 1947. He married the love of his life, Carolyn Seybold in 1950 and settled in Middletown, Ohio in 1955 where he practiced Urology in Middletown, Ohio for 41 years and raised five children. After his son, Doug, took over his Urology practice he served as a physician with the Clipper Cruise Ship Company. This allowed him and his wife to take many cruises during their retirement. In addition to travelling, he and his wife moved to a farm outside Middletown where he continued his love of planting trees and raising hunting dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Louis William Gaker and Estelle Boileau Gaker, his brother, Robert William Gaker, and his wife Carolyn Seybold Gaker (in May of this year.) Two of his sons and a grandson also preceded him in death, Louis Jeffrey Gaker, and David Scott Gaker (survived by wife Karen Lamping Gaker) and Edward DuBose Gaker. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Gaker Wilson (Steve Wilson) of Middletown, Ohio, Bruce Seybold Gaker of Folsom, Louisiana and Dr. Douglas Luke Gaker (Kim Borcherding Gaker) of Oregonia, OH. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at The First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Avenue, Middletown, OH 45044 on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Reverend Michael Isaacs will preside. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, OH at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Avenue, Middletown, OH 45044 or to Bull's Run Arboretum and Nature Sanctuary, P.O. Box 425, Middletown, OH 45042. Funeral arrangements are being made by Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc., Middletown, OH. Please feel free to sign their guest book at: WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2019