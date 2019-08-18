Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
1928 - 2019
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Shirley Hartig Richardson (Nee Quade) of 41 years and the late Nell Jean Richardson (Nee Ralston). Loving father of Kathleen (Ken) Broxterman, Sue (Steve) Weddendorf, Dan Richardson, Sue (Bill) Fillmore, Dave (Sharon) Hartig, Dave (Angie) Richardson and Mary Ann Kresin. Devoted grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Dolores Martinez. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Lou loved fishing, hunting, baseball and football. He served in the U.S. Navy and drove for Cincinnati Trucking for 30 years before retiring. Long time member of the Southern Ohio Dog and Game Protective Assoc. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 91 years of age. Visitation on MONDAY at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263, or to the , 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019
