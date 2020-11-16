Louis Barry Margolis



Cincinnati - Louis Barry Margolis, of Cincinnati, Ohio, (formerly of Cranford, NJ) passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the age of 98. He died peacefully, surrounded by his beloved wife Evelyn and his children Craig (Julie Shapero Margolis) and Karen, and his granddaughter Jennifer. Lou was the youngest of 6 children, born in Newark, New Jersey to Max and Sabina Margolis. A WWII vet, Lou spent the war overseas in reconnaissance and loved nothing more than recounting war stories to his family. After the war, Lou translated his lifelong passion for electronics into his vocation, as an entrepreneur, operating multiple electronic businesses in New Jersey. Lou met and fell in love with Evelyn Rosenstock, and after a 2 year courtship, they have been married for 72 years. After retiring, Lou, forever inquisitive and inspired, decided he wanted to learn the computer and taught himself how to build computers using spare computer parts. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Cincinnati Association for the Blind at 2045 Gilbert Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store