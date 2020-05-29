Louis Brewer
Cincinnati - Brewer, Louis, devoted husband of Betty (nee Kramer ) Brewer and the late Joan (nee Whitacre) Brewer, loving father of Stephen (Shelley) Brewer, Theresa (Ken) Mullen and Betty's children, Jeff (Rosie) Borman, Becky (Jamie) Berrens, Dee (Robb) Weber, Brenda (Ken) Yablonsky, cherished grandfather of Lindsey (Nick), Allison, Craig, Erica, Ross, Carley and Betty's grandchildren Jenny, Brian, Ben, Eric, Tyler, Brad, Holly, Katie, TJ, Jake, Nate, Rocky, Evan, Laura, Gus, Mac, the late Andrew, Jack and William. Dear brother of Beverly (the late Paul) Snider and the late Ken (Elaine McGuire, Living) Brewer. Also survived by many caring relatives and friends. Lou was a longtime favorite coach at St. Dominic. Passed away peacefully at home, May 28, 2020 at the age of 82. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be simulcast 11 AM, June 4, 2020 at St. Ignatius Church, www.sainti.org/church/ 513-661-6565. Remembrances may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O.Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 29 to May 31, 2020.