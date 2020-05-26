Louis Edward Gardner, Jr



Ankeny, IA - Louis Edward Gardner, Jr., 84, of Ankeny, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at MercyOne Hospice House, Johnston, Iowa.



Lou was born October 8, 1935, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Louis Edward Gardner, Sr., and Louise A. (Janning) Gardner. He was the youngest of six children. He was married on November 21, 1959 to Elaine Ann (Caine) Gardner of Indianapolis, Indiana. They were married for over 60 years.



Lou was a devoted family man and will be missed by his wife, Elaine; children, Mary Beth (Jim) Skinner, Bloomington, Indiana; Nancy (Steve) Michael, Council Bluffs, Iowa; Philip (Judy) Gardner, Adel, Iowa; Michael (Julie) Gardner, Ankeny, Iowa; and Carolyn Gardner, Walnut Grove, California. Lou has 9 grandchildren, Elizabeth Skinner, Madelyn Skinner, Colin Michael, Grace Michael, Brandon (Tiaurra) Gardner, Josh Gardner, Zachary Gardner, Clayton Gardner, and Estelle Gardner. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, five siblings (Bill, Virginia Crosby, Helen Corsmeier, Don, and Jim), and grandson, Jacob Gardner.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Food Bank of Iowa. A private family Celebration of Life will be held. He will be cremated and buried in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, Iowa.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store