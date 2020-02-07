Services
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading Location
8633 Reading Road
Reading, OH 452155537
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading Location
8633 Reading Road
Reading, OH 452155537
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading Location
8633 Reading Road
Reading, OH 452155537
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Burdine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Eugene "Gene" Burdine


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Louis Eugene "Gene" Burdine Obituary
Louis Eugene "Gene" Burdine

Reading - Louis Eugene "Gene" beloved husband of 59 years to the late Mary Gayle (nee' Pettis). Loving father of Rebecca Sue (Ralph) Robinson, Kathleen Gayle (George Whitaker) Burdine, Connie Gene (Gary) Adams, and Barbara Ann (Shawn) Petty. Cherished grandfather of Andrea, Jennifer, Kelly, Kyle, Rian, and Karly. Great-grandfather of Collin, Dominic, Kurt, Penelope, Liam, Haleigh, Lillie and the late Desree. Dear brother of Betty Lou Richards and Hazel Charlene Denny. Preceded in death by parents George and Anna Lou (nee' Overbey) Burdine.. Gene passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at age 86 and a Veteran of the Korean War serving with the US Air Force. Visitation Monday, February 10th from 4:00 P.M.- 8:00 P.M, at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, formerly, Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Home, 8633 Reading Rd., 45215. Funeral services Tuesday, February, 11th at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in honor of Gene to Blue Ash, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -