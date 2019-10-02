|
Louis H. "Brud" Dorrmann
Colerain - Loving father of: Teresa (Kevin) Schlemmer, Sherri (Dave) Culbertson, Brian (Shannon) & the late: Jeffrey & Louis Dorrmann; grandpa of: Stan Jr. (Sarah), Tiffany (Rob Errol), Taylor & Johnathan Frank, Jessica Culbertson, Makenna, Braxton, Eliahna Dorrmann; Great grandpa of: Spencer, Sadie Frank, Addison & Nova Culbertson; dear brother of: Constance, James (Peggy), and the late John (Linda) Dorrmann; nephew of: Frances "Babe" Klosterman & uncle to many. Visitation Fri., Oct. 4, 2019, from 5 - 8 PM, & Sat. 10:30-11:45 AM at Brater Winter Funeral Home, 201 S. Vine St., Harrison, OH. Mass of Christian Burial Sat. 1:00 PM, at St. John's Catholic Church, Dry Ridge. Memorials may be made to s or Joe Nuxall Memorial Field through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 2, 2019