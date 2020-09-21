1/1
Ft. Mitchell - Louis H. Vennefron ("Lou"), age 95, died peacefully September 19 at St. Elizabeth Hospice surrounded by his children. Lou was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judy, his parents, Bernard and Mary Vennefron and his siblings, Bernard Vennefron, Mary Cullen, Dorothy Larkin, Margaret Winters, Elizabeth Elfers, Ruth Uhlenbrock, Joseph Vennefron and his son-in-law, Joseph Park. He is survived by his loving children, Chris Park, Barb (Tom) Wurtz, Cindy (Paul) Miller and Scott (Kim) Vennefron. Lou was the proud grandpa ("Pappy") of 9 grandchildren - Sara Gruelle, Adam Smith, Andrea Krumpelman, Rachel McAtee, Travis Grill, Danielle Bonkowski, Caroline Clift, Lauren Vennefron and Chase Vennefron and adored by his great-grandchildren Cole and Kate Krumpelman, Ava and Emma Gruelle, Madison and Alexis Smith, Harper McAtee and Noah Bonkowski. Lou was a World War II veteran and proudly served the U.S. Navy. Lou was the ultimate family man and nothing brought him greater joy than spending time with them. Lou enjoyed life to the fullest and will be remembered for his positive outlook and his incredible sense of humor. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten. Services will be Private. Middendorf Funeral Home are handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or DCCH Center for Children and Families or charity of donor's choice. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
