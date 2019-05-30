|
Louis Harry Groen, Sr.
- - Louis Harry Groen Sr., Beloved husband of the late Hypha (Nee: Wehby) Groen. Devoted father of Gina (Daniel) Fries, Louis (Pamela) Groen Jr., Laura (Paul) Federico and the late Mary Louise Groen. Cherished grandfather of Hypha, William, Madeline, Vincent, Adriana, Isabella, Joshua and Peyton. Dear brother of Marlana (Jim) Grant and Paul (Linda) Groen. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Harry passed away on May 28, 2019 at the age of 76. Visitation will take place on Fri. May 31st, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm held at the Radel Funeral Home 650 Neeb Rd. 45233 451-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be Sat. June 1st at 10:00am held at St. Dominic Church. If so desired, memorials may be made to St. Dominic Church 4551 Delhi Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45238. wwwradelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 30, 2019