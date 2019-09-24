Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Louis Hunt Obituary
Louis Hunt

Mason - HUNT, Louis Anthony, 92, of Mason, Ohio passed away at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 7:17 a.m. Louis was born June 24, 1927 in Deerpark, Ohio. Louis was a respected entrepreneur who started his first dry cleaning business in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1958. He was a WWII veteran and an avid golfer and gardener - flowers were his specialty. Louis loved his family. He was a hard worker that grew a thriving family business that continues even today. Louis is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Angelina Marie Hunt; his daughters, Dianna (Larry) Huber, Debra (Charles) Gabbard, Sandra (Tom) Larocque, Angela (Carlos) Mansfield; his sons, Louis Hunt, Thomas Hunt, as well as 26 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren. Louis is preceded in death by his loving sons, James and Michael Hunt. Louis committed his life to Jesus at a 2002 Billy Graham Crusade in Cincinnati. Louis will be missed by his family until reunited in Heaven. Visitation will be held at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd., West Chester, on Thursday, September 26 from 12 p.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 24, 2019
