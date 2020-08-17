1/
Louis J. Naticchioni
Louis J. Naticchioni

Mt. Washington - Passed away August 15, 2020 at the age of 92 - Loving husband of Marilyn Thelma Naticchioni. Dear father of Sandy Potts, Debbie Ell and Louis Jr, Rob and Scott Naticchioni. Louis is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Friends may call at Guardian Angels Church (Mt. Washington) Friday August 21, 2020 9:30am until time of Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am. Interment at Guardian Angels Cemetery.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Funeral services provided by
CLEPPER - KELSCH FUNERAL CHAPEL - CINCINNATI
2961 MADISON ROAD
Cincinnati, OH 45209
(513) 731-1944
