Louis James "Jim" Tuke Sr, a long time resident of Anderson Township, passed away peacefully May 30, 2019 (his 89th birthday) at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born May 30, 1930. Jim was the husband of Joan (nee Roush), the beloved father of Jim Sr, Julie (Faust), Jeff, Jennifer (Custis), Jody, and Jane (Johns); the grandfather of 22 grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt Washington, on June 11 at 11AM. Friends may visit at the church Tuesday from 9:00 - 10:30 AM. At 10:30 there will be a 4th degree Knights of Columbus Sword Ceremony and an eulogy. In lieu of flowers, trees will be planted on soccer fields & churches or Little Sisters of the Poor or St. Jerome Church or St. Vincent dePaul or Knights of Columbus. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. Please see the website (www.tpwhite.com).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from June 8 to June 9, 2019