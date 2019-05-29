Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Parish
Montgomery, OH
View Map
Montgomery - Lou was born on March 11, 1927, in Hoboken, NJ to Carmella and Luigi Bolognini. He had seven siblings: Fay, Minnie, Frankie, Joseph, James, Tommy and Anne, all of whom have predeceased him. Lou's first wife, Margaret Cardwell, died in 2006. He is survived by his wife Martha Petrie, and his two sons: Louis Thomas (Kristen Vining) and Michael Francis (Beverly Kaufman). He is survived by three granddaughters: Kara Bolognini, Jenna Lovell (Alex) and Lea Bolognini. Lou left school at 15 when his father died and left him as the breadwinner in the family. His brother-in-law found him a job in a linoleum factory and, years later, he retired as a Sales Manager for Owens-Illinois. Soon after, a friend lured him back to work as a consultant for Coca Cola bottling company. This job lasted for 25 years. Lou was a dear and trusted mentor and friend to so many over both his careers. He served in the Marine Corps during WW-II. He passed away on May 27, 2019, age 92. Visitation Thursday May 30, from 5:00-7:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. Funeral Mass Friday at 10:00AM at Good Shepherd Parish, Montgomery. His family is grateful for the care he received at Twin Lakes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Twin Lakes Benevolent Fund. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 29, 2019
