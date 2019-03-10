|
Louis Prince
Cincinnati - Louis Morris Prince, 100, died March 1, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Betty Simpson Prince for almost 70 years and the brother of the late Elizabeth Prince Yungblut. Former president of the L.M. Prince Company, Inc. opticians. Former honorary Consul of France in Cincinnati and recipient of the Ordre National du Merite. Served as an artillery officer in World War II in Morocco, Tunisia, Sicily, England, Northern France, Belgium, Germany and Austria. Awards: American Defense Medal, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Campaign ribbon with 8 battle stars and bronze arrowhead, Presidential Unit Citation, Belgian Fourragere and French Legion of Honor. Former Board member of Greater Cincinnati YMCA, Inter-parish Ministry, Episcopal Retirement Homes and the former St. Peter Claver Latin School, Over the Rhine. Past president and member of The Literary Club and the University Club, member of the Camargo Club. Surviving relatives are: daughters Betty L. Prince and Suzanne Prince Quinn (Dell Williamson), grandson Kevin Prince Quinn (Jennifer), great grand-daughter Leah Prince Quinn, all of Cincinnati, and step grandson Andrew Williamson of Portland, Oregon, step granddaughter Eliza Mickatavage (Justin) of Chicago, step great grandson, Adler Bruce Mickatavage. Memorials may be sent to the The Children's Home of Cincinnati, 5050 Madison Rd, Cincinnati OH 45227 or the charity off your choice. The funeral will be held on March 16th at 3:00 PM at The Indian Hill Church, 6000 Drake Road, Cincinnati OH 45243. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019