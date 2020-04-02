|
|
Louis R. Schnier
Surprise - Louis R. Schnier, 89, passed away on February 17, 2020, at home in Surprise, AZ. He was born in Ft. Thomas, Ky, and was the loving son of the late Louis and Ethel Schnier. Lou graduated summa cum laude from the University of Cincinnati. His 34-year career at Procter & Gamble spanned many areas. His final P&G assignment was in Gen'l Advertising, including responsibility for financial systems and cost controls in Print Prep, Daytime/Nighttime Programming, Package Design, and Art Materials. Lou spent a majority of his time in the area of TV Commercial Production where he developed P&G's Cost Plus Fixed Fee Buying System. After retiring, Lou became a consultant with Bird, Bonette & Stauderman. He was an avid photographer and loved to travel. While living in KY, he belonged to the Caeser Creek Gliderport where he pursued his passion for flying. He was also a member of Cincinnati Friends Meeting. Lou is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Chris.
Lou was a loving father to his children (from his previous marriage to Carol Anderson Warf): Barbara (late Ed) Langdon of Kirkland, WA; Beth (Roger) Caby of Sun City Center, FL; Louis (Kim) Schnier of Ft Thomas, KY and David (Shelly) Schnier of Mesa, AZ. Also surviving him are his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Lou was preceded in death by his sisters: Evelyn Schuerman, Dorothy Honchell and Lillian Niehaus. Lou donated his body to science. Remembrances may be given to the AZ Library for the Blind and Handicapped, 1030 N. 32nd St. Phoenix, AZ 85008.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020