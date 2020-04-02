Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Schnier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis R. Schnier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis R. Schnier Obituary
Louis R. Schnier

Surprise - Louis R. Schnier, 89, passed away on February 17, 2020, at home in Surprise, AZ. He was born in Ft. Thomas, Ky, and was the loving son of the late Louis and Ethel Schnier. Lou graduated summa cum laude from the University of Cincinnati. His 34-year career at Procter & Gamble spanned many areas. His final P&G assignment was in Gen'l Advertising, including responsibility for financial systems and cost controls in Print Prep, Daytime/Nighttime Programming, Package Design, and Art Materials. Lou spent a majority of his time in the area of TV Commercial Production where he developed P&G's Cost Plus Fixed Fee Buying System. After retiring, Lou became a consultant with Bird, Bonette & Stauderman. He was an avid photographer and loved to travel. While living in KY, he belonged to the Caeser Creek Gliderport where he pursued his passion for flying. He was also a member of Cincinnati Friends Meeting. Lou is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Chris.

Lou was a loving father to his children (from his previous marriage to Carol Anderson Warf): Barbara (late Ed) Langdon of Kirkland, WA; Beth (Roger) Caby of Sun City Center, FL; Louis (Kim) Schnier of Ft Thomas, KY and David (Shelly) Schnier of Mesa, AZ. Also surviving him are his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Lou was preceded in death by his sisters: Evelyn Schuerman, Dorothy Honchell and Lillian Niehaus. Lou donated his body to science. Remembrances may be given to the AZ Library for the Blind and Handicapped, 1030 N. 32nd St. Phoenix, AZ 85008.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -