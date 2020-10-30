Louise Ankeny Halley
Terrace Park - Louise Ankeny Halley, 95, of Terrace Park, Ohio died on October 27th. She was born in Apollo PA, on July 17, 1925, to Roy and Florence Simpson Ankeny. She is survived by children Bruce (Linda), Carol, and William (Michele), and 4 grandchildren: Mallory, Brendan, James and Catherine. She is preceded in death by husband Robert, her brother Raymond, son-in-law Joseph and daughter-in-law Michelle.
She graduated from Apollo (PA) High School in 1944, Oberlin College in 1949 and Syracuse University. She lived a very rich life, giving of herself and her talents in many ways. She was a pianist and organist. She enjoyed bird watching and photography, travel, cooking. She served a term on the village council in Terrace Park. She volunteered at Cincinnati Childrens Hospital, helping in the premature baby ward, holding and nursing the infants. She was a long time volunteer at the Cincinnati Nature Center, working in the book store. She was a member of Armstrong Chapel UMC and served as the organist for many years.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
) to help find a cure for this disease.