1/1
Louise Bellissimo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Bellissimo

Cincinnati - Louise Bellissimo (nee Gramaglia), age 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Louise was born June 20, 1932, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Vito and Antonietta Gramaglia of South Fairmount. She attended St. Bonaventure Elementary in South Fairmount and Mother of Mercy High School in Western Hills.

Louise owned and operated Pasquale's Pizza on Queen City Avenue in South Fairmount for several decades until selling the business and retiring in the mid-1980s. Shortly after, she began work at the Bridgetown LaRosa's on Glenway Avenue. In her thirty-plus years at LaRosa's, she touched the lives of many people, working full-time until she was 86 years old.

Louise is survived by her son Jay Bellissimo (Rosemary) of Atlanta and her sister, Theresa Schultz. She is preceded in death by her husband Angelo Bellissimo and son John Bellissimo, brothers Vincent Gramaglia, Joseph Gramaglia, Francesco Gramaglia, Pasquale Gramaglia, and sisters Marie Isadore, Vetulia Newman and Cecilia DeCamp.

According to her wishes, there will be no funeral or calling hours. Burial will take place in the cemetery at St. Aloysius Gonzaga in Bridgetown. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bayley at 990 Bayley Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45233.

The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Bayley and the team at Hospice of Cincinnati for their care and dedication to Louise in her last days. She was in very good hands.

www.neidhardminges.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved