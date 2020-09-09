Louise Bellissimo
Cincinnati - Louise Bellissimo (nee Gramaglia), age 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
Louise was born June 20, 1932, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Vito and Antonietta Gramaglia of South Fairmount. She attended St. Bonaventure Elementary in South Fairmount and Mother of Mercy High School in Western Hills.
Louise owned and operated Pasquale's Pizza on Queen City Avenue in South Fairmount for several decades until selling the business and retiring in the mid-1980s. Shortly after, she began work at the Bridgetown LaRosa's on Glenway Avenue. In her thirty-plus years at LaRosa's, she touched the lives of many people, working full-time until she was 86 years old.
Louise is survived by her son Jay Bellissimo (Rosemary) of Atlanta and her sister, Theresa Schultz. She is preceded in death by her husband Angelo Bellissimo and son John Bellissimo, brothers Vincent Gramaglia, Joseph Gramaglia, Francesco Gramaglia, Pasquale Gramaglia, and sisters Marie Isadore, Vetulia Newman and Cecilia DeCamp.
According to her wishes, there will be no funeral or calling hours. Burial will take place in the cemetery at St. Aloysius Gonzaga in Bridgetown. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bayley at 990 Bayley Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45233.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Bayley and the team at Hospice of Cincinnati
for their care and dedication to Louise in her last days. She was in very good hands.