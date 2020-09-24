Louise Elston
Camp Dennison - Louise (nee Jackson) Elston. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert Elston. Loving mother of Angela Elston and Gilbert Elston, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Jamie White Frey (Eric). Great grandmother of Aiden White. Dear cousin of Maxine Bridges. Passed away September 22, 2020 at the age of 95. Friends will be received Monday, September 28 from 12- 1 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where funeral services will follow at 1 PM. Interment Kerr Cemetery. tuftsschildmeyer.com