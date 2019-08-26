Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Nixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise M. Nixon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise M. Nixon Obituary
Louise M. Nixon

Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late James Ellis Nixon. Loving mother to James Tom (Peggy) Nixon. Cherished grandmother of Tammy (Doug) Nixon and Jim Nixon. Caring great-grandmother of Joshua, Mathew and Daniel Hall; great-great-grandmother of 3. Dear sister of Lois Ford and the late Inez Waltrip and Agnes Wood. Louise passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the age of 97 years. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 10am until the time of the funeral service at 12pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now