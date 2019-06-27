Services
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-4059
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
Luceva Fetters (nee Helton)

Cincinnati - Luceva Fetters (nee Helton) beloved wife of the late Raymond E. Fetters, devoted mother of George Rogers, Virgina Cole, Marsha England, Darlene Shaw, Olena Sexton, Perry Michael Fetters, the late Johnny Ray Fetters and Annette Fraizer loving grandmother of 23 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren, dear sister of the late Robert Helton, Betty Lou Harvey and Jimmy Reed, survived by nieces and nephews. June 22, 2019. Age 87 years. Visitation Saturday from 10-11 AM at Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home, 3042 Harrison Avenue, Westwood where funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 27, 2019
