Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
Burial
Following Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
Lucile Huff, 83, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Alexandria, KY. She was born on July 20, 1936 in Stout, Adams County, OH to the late George and Elsie Ridout Rivers. Lucile was a member of South Side Baptist Church in Covington, KY where she worked and volunteered for over thirty years.

Lucile is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years Robert Henry Huff and six siblings: Mildred, Roean, Edison, Minford, Howard and Lowell.

Lucile is survived by three sons: Dana Mark Huff of Covington, KY, Brian Huff of Forest Park, OH and Owen (Tricia) Huff of Cincinnati, OH; and, grandchildren Erik, Shannon, Natalie and Jonah Huff.

Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
