Lucille D. Walters
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of 70 years to the late Garland Walters. Loving mother of Joan (Tony) Mastrullo, Glen (Sharon) Walters, Carole (Don) Ehling. Devoted grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of 10 and great-great-grandmother of 10. Long time member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, North College Hill and a 70 year member of Mt. Healthy Chapter of Eastern Star. Lucille passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 101 years. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 10am until the time of the Funeral Service at 11am at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul U.C.C. or . Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019