Lucille Hamm
Burlington - Lucille Hamm, 87, Burlington, KY died May 1, 2020.
Born November 20, 1932 in Faubush, KY, daughter of the late, Huey and Mollie (Rogers) Trimble.
Lucille served for 25 years as an Executive Secretary at the IRS. She was a long-time member of the Burlington Bible Church.
Survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Kelly) Smith; her son, Steven (Cindy) Hamm; five grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
Preceded in death by a sister, Faye Weddle; a brother, Lloyd Trimble and her former husband, Cecil Manford Hamm.
All services will be held privately. Lucille will be laid to rest in Burlington Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to the Burlington Bible Church, 6529 Rogers Lane, Burlington, Ky, 41005. Online condolences at www.sprolesfamilycares.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 4 to May 5, 2020.