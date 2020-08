Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lucille's life story with friends and family

Share Lucille's life story with friends and family

Lucille Knippenberg



Beloved wife of Edward Knippenberg, and devoted Mother of Marsha BonFleur and Mark Knippenberg, went to be with the Lord August 16, 2020.



Survived by dear sisters Sandra Irvin and Marie Knippenberg, 6 precious grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



Graveside service Aug. 24, 2020; Noon at Arlington Memorial Gardens 2155 Compton Rd.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store