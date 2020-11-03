1/
Lucille M. Wilson
Lucille M. Wilson

Anderson Twp. - Lucille M. Wilson (nee Toebbe) wife of the late James H. Wilson, beloved mother of James H. (Vicki) Wilson, Charles G. (Jenny) Wilson, David A. (Jill) Wilson, Beth W. (Hal) Pisciotta, Becky L. (Tony) Tiefenbach, the late Barbara (Sam) Blesi, & Nicholas Wilson, dear sister of Ruth Gerrety, Esther Vogel, Carl Toebbe, Judy (Dave) Schulte, Kathy (Ray) Mongenas, Neal (Margie) Toebbe, the late JoAnn Kunzelman, & Bernard (Sandie) Toebbe, also survived by 18 grandchildren, & 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. Died Oct. 30, 2020 age 84. Resident of Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington on Fri. Nov. 6, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at Church on Fri. from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. T. P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
