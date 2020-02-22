Services
Lucy "Dolly" Ballard


1939 - 2020
Lucy "Dolly" Ballard Obituary
Lucy "Dolly" Ballard

Miamiville - Lucy Y (Dolly) of Miamiville. 3/31/1939-2/19/2020. Wife of the late Charles W Ballard. Survived by daughters, Deborah Dunn and Kim Feltner; sons, Wes and Brad Ballard; son-in-law, Mckinley Feltner; daughter-in-law, Trisha Woebkenberg; brothers-in-law, Dave and Gary Ballard; sisters-in-law, Marcia, Cheryl and Fran Ballard; granddaughters, Lisa Newsome, Elizabeth Newberry and Stephanie; great-granddaughters, Samantha Hunn, Gracie, McKenzie and Katlyn Rose Newsome. Sister to Fred, Bobbie, Bea, Fran, Annie, Marge, and Barb. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 27 at 12 Noon at the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Dr., Loveland, where friends will be received from 11 AM until time of service. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Miamiville. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
