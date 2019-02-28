|
|
Lucy Faye Burnett
Felicity - Lucy Faye Burnett (nee Elliott) age 92, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, beloved wife of the late Robert H. Burnett, loving mother of Terry (Diane) Burnett, Jerry (Geraldine) Burnett and Tom Burnett, cherished grandmother of Kari, Robin, Brent, Samantha, Kelly and Leslie, also survived by 5 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at Williamsburg Cemetery, 824 Gay Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1:00pm.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2019