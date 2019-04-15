|
Lucy Rooney
CinCinnati - Cincinnati resident Lucy Rooney, 100, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019 at the New England Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.
A remarkable woman, she was the matriarch of four generations of a large family. She was the Aunt of Ted Turner, founder of CNN.
Born on September 28, 1918, to John Sheblessy and Teresa Berger Sheblessy, Lucy loved and embraced life from the very beginning. The youngest of four children, she had three older brothers, John, Wally and Paul. She attended Oldenberg in Batesville, Indiana, Hughes High School, and St. Ursula Academy. She was bright and graduated from high school when she was 16.
After high school she studied voice, violin and piano at The Conservatory, later known as College Conservatory of Music. Lucy was a dedicated and accomplished musician who pursued her hobby with many local music groups, such The Keyboard Club, and in several church choirs over the years.
She married George Rooney in 1940 and they enjoyed 53 years together until George passed away in 1993. In her 70's she fulfilled her dream of traveling abroad with a friend and relished the experience.
Lucy had a wonderful sense of humor and performed many concerts for children with her grandson Zak Morgan. She appeared on all of his recordings and videos. Children adored her and called her "Grandma Lucille." After seeing her work when she was in her late 80's, a prominent Hollywood director told her that if she moved west she would have all the work she could possibly want.
A perfect balance of elegance and fun, Lucy was young at heart and full of life to the end, still playing competitive bridge and winning candy bars for her great grandchildren, as well as playing Rachmaninoff's prelude in G sharp minor on the piano from memory. She loved to reminisce about her many adventures, which included sneaking out in the family car for "a little spin" on the ice with her big brother Paul, whom she adored. They were 14 and 8 at the time.
In the days before her death, she made sure to remind her children that she wanted to be buried in her "sassy" blouse. Always thinking of others first, in her last hours of consciousness she was more concerned about the aches and pains of her loved ones than about her own failing heart.
Most of all, Lucy enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren. She was loved and adored by her family and friends, all of whom find comfort knowing that she lived a happy, full, wonderful long life. Her wisdom, kindness, strength, courage and positive attitude, even in times of tremendous loss and tragedy, made her a profound role model for her family. Even in death, the example she set and her unforgettable spirit will live on. All of her children told her near the end, "I'm glad you have been my mom." These words are indicative of a life well led.
Survivors include her children Richard(Carole) Rooney, Carol(Drew) Morgan, Mary Ellen Mortimer, and Diane(Alan) Breier, 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and many good friends young and old, three of the dearest being George Ahlrichs, Norb Fisher, and Leslie Longbottom.
