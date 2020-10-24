1/1
Lucy "Margie" Sorrell
Lucy "Margie" Sorrell

Covington - Lucy M. "Margie" Sorrell (nee: Holbrook ), 82, of Covington, KY passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Margie was employed at Kelly's Keg in Newport, KY where she was a bartender. She was a longtime member of American Legion Auxiliary #203 in Latonia, KY. She is survived by her loving daughter, Colleen (nee: McCormick) (Ralph) Corbin, grandchildren, Brent Corbin, Alicia (nee: Vesper) (Matthew) Gillispie and their children, Hunter, Hailey and Hanna,Curtis (Deanne) Corbin and their children Andrew and Brooklyn. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Adoption First Animal Rescue, https://adoptionfirstanimalrescueky.com/our-adoptable-friends. Online condolences can be left at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
